Nathan Lyon Likely To Miss Entire Ashes Series, Seen Arriving At Lord's In Crutches

England and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the second Ashes Test match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss on Day 1 and elected to bowl. Batting first, Australia scored 416 runs thanks to a brilliant century from Steve Smith.

The visitors were bowled out on Day 2. England started their reply strongly with a partnership of 91 between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. Australia suffered another blow when their star spinner, Nathan Lyon, sustained an injury while fielding in the game.

Nathan Lyon ruled out of the entire Ashes series?

It has now emerged that Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the rest of the Lord's Test because of the injury he suffered on Day 2. It also appears that Lyon might be dropped from the entire Ashes series, however, no official confirmation has come yet. According to Cricket Australia, the 36-year-old suffered a "significant strain" to his calf, which will require a "period of rehabilitation."

Lyon was seen walking in crutches on the morning of Day 3. He was spotted having a conversation with his spin-bowling backup Todd Murphy. Meanwhile, Lyon may be required to bat for Australia in the second innings.

Also Read: Ex-Australia Skipper Passes Scathing Remark On Ollie Robinson's Dry Run In Ashes 2023

Australia bowled England out for 325 runs in the second innings of the Lord's Test. Australia has taken a 91-run lead against England. Ben Duckett and Harry Brook scored 98 and 50 runs respectively to finish England's first innings. Mitchell Starc picked up a three-wicket haul for Australia, while Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head took two wickets each. Australia is currently ahead in the game and will look to maintain it throughout Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: England Cuts Australia’s Lead To 138 After Two Days Of 2nd Test

Australia defeated England in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston by 2 wickets. Nathan Lyon played a crucial role in the game by forging a partnership with Cummins to chase down the target in the final innings. Thanks to Lyon and Cummins, Australia could take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Earlier this month, Australia became the World Test Champion by crushing India in the final at Kennington Oval. Australia won the WTC final by 209 runs.

Image: cricket.com.au