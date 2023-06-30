Ashes 2023: Steve Smith Registers Yet Another Milestone, Leaves Rohit Sharma Behind

England and Australia are currently locking horns in the second Test match of the Ashes 2023 series at the iconic Lord’s Stadium in London. Australia entered the series as the newly crowned World Champions in Test cricket, continuing their winning momentum with a remarkable two-wicket victory in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. The second Test started with England winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

Day 1 of the second Test ended with Steve Smith batting on 85 runs and seemed well on his way to complete the century the next day. The second day concluded with England taking five wickets in the first session before the Aussies were bowled out for 416 runs. In the process, Smith complete his 32nd Test century and made his way up the record books with another milestone

Steve Smith surpasses Rohit Sharma in a massive record book

Courtesy of his century, Smith equaled the legendary Steve Waugh’s tally of 32 Test centuries and now finds himself behind Ricky Ponting as the second-highest century scorer for Australia in Test cricket. At the same time, he also left behind the Indian captain Rohit Sharma by recording the fourth-highest international centuries among active cricketers. While Rohit has a total of 43 international centuries to his name, this was Smith’s 44th international hundred (32 in Tests and 12 in ODIs).

Surpassing Rohit, Smith reached to fourth place in the list of most international centuries among active cricketers. Interestingly, the list is led by none other than Virat Kohli with 75 hundreds across three formats of the game. While Joe Root sits second with 46 centuries to his name, Australia’s David Warner is third with 45 centuries.

List of active cricketers with most international hundreds:

Virat Kohli - 75

Joe Root - 46

David Warner - 45

Steve Smith - 44

Rohit Sharma - 43

Coming back to the second Ashes Test, Smith was dismissed on 110 off 184 balls by Josh Tongue, reducing the visitors to 393/8 in 95.2 overs. From being 316/4 in 74.2 overs, the Aussies kept losing wickets quickly and eventually got bowled out on 416 runs. Meanwhile, England ended the day on 278/4 in 61 overs with Harry Brook and Ben Stokes on the crease.