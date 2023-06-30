Ex-Australia Skipper Passes Scathing Remark On Ollie Robinson's Dry Run In Ashes 2023

The Ashes 2023 action and the war of words are in full swing. The tussle that started between Ricky Ponting and Ollie Robinson during the Edgbaston Test has not appeased seemingly. In yet another interaction with ICC, the Aussie batting great has mentioned the name of the English bowler again.

After Ollie Robinson showcased a hostile send-off to Usman Khawaja in the Ashes opener, the player became a subject of criticism among cricket experts. But when he justified his action by stating the example of Ricky Ponting, the former Australia captain apparently got triggered and came down heavily on the bowler. In what one could see as the continuation of the back-and-forth, this time Ponting has taken a snap at Robinson.

Ex-Australia skipper passes scathing remark on Ollie remark and his dry run in Ashes

Ponting, who is a part of the commentary panel of the Ashes 2023, discussed the performance of Robinson and stated that the quickie hasn't looked threatening till now. Robinson, who has picked 8 wickets across three innings and stands second in the list of the leading Wicket Takers of Ashes 2023 behind Nathan Lyon, has been circled as "okay" in the series by Ponting. The Aussie legend said:

I don't think he's looked dangerous in the series at all.

I mean, if you look at the wickets, he's got the tailenders out in each game. Yes, he got Marnus (Labuschagne) in this innings here. But then he got Lyon and then he got (Josh) Hazlewood. So if he didn't get the 10 and 11 out, then he finishes his innings with one wicket at over four runs an over.

Further, Ponting brought up the memories of the recent episode but at the same time, he admitted that Ollie Robinson has a talent to present.

He’s a very skilful bowler, no doubt about that, and no one would've said a word about Ollie Robinson if he hadn't have sort of instigated this whole tit-for-tat that's been happening over the last couple of weeks. And to be honest, I think the whole thing's been blown completely out of proportion. It’s something that's everyone's enjoyed talking about, and some of the ex-players have enjoyed hopping in and having a bit of a crack, but at the end of the day he's a skilled bowler and, as you say, his numbers so far in the series are actually okay.

Ever since the instance with Usman Khawaja, Robinson has looked calm and composed. But it needs to be seen whether the statement by Ponting riled him up.