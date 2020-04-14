Nathan Lyon Reveals The 'New Wall' In Team India, Says Australia Have 'new Plans' For Him

Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon believes that India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara 'flies under the radar' as the spinner heaped praise on the right-hand batsman. Ahead of India's tour to Australia which has already generated plenty of buzz, Lyon stated that the Indian team is pretty formidable with the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, however, Cheteshwar Pujara is the gem in shadow that plays 'exceptionally well.'

'The New Wall'

A mainstay in the Australian test team, Lyon also went on to compare Pujara with legendary Indian batsman Rahul Dravid who is also known as 'The Wall' for his defending skills and the ability to play out days in the longest format of the game. The Australian spinner stated that Cheteshwar Pujara is the 'New Wall' of Indian Cricket Team and has adapted his game brilliantly. He also added that Pujara has added a bit of luck which is needed when you are playing at the top level.

Reflecting upon the upcoming tour of India to Australia, Lyon stated that during the previous tour Pujara had played his absolute backside off, however, he warned that the Australian team has come up with some 'new plans' to combat the 'New Wall' in the upcoming summer tour. India and Australia are scheduled to play a four-match Test series later this year. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is speculated that the series might take place without any crowds.

Recently, Cheteshwar Pujara had highlighted his 'specific style' and had stated that his goal at all times is to help his team win. He added that the number of balls he may take to score is very similar to the balls that the opposing batsmen take as well. Pujara emphasised that he feels white-ball cricket has been getting a lot of importance in recent times due to its financial viability. Cheteshwar Pujara also maintained that Test cricket is the original form of cricket and a batsman can only be judged through his red ball performances.

