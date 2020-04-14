The Debate
No IPL Talks Before Country Stands On Its Feet: BCCI 'wants To Forget Cricket For A While'

Cricket News

BCCI has ruled out the possibility of any talks on cricket and IPL related matters in the upcoming future

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL

BCCI has ruled out the possibility of any talks on cricket and IPL related matters in the upcoming future.

No IPL talks before country stands on its feet

"We are looking to see the country bounce back first and then think about discussing cricket and IPL. There will be no cricket related meeting or talks before the country stands on its feet. It is a war-like situation and we want to back our country. BCCI wants to forget about cricket for a while," the top BCCI official said on condition of anonymity.

READ | Deep Dasgupta Reflects On MS Dhoni's Comeback, Cites 9-month Sabbatical A Problem

"There is no truth in different new proposed dates coming up on different platforms. There is no basis of these news. There is no plans of organizing IPL between September and November as BCCI is not aware of the future of Australia, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and South African cricketers and there is no clarity on when the travel bans will be lifted. Moreover, as coronavirus hot spots are changing every day and new places are spotted, there is no clarity on the venues to organize cricket," he added

READ | BCCI Treasurer Calls Speculating On IPL Having October-November Window 'premature': Report

PM Modi extends lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Tuesday, announced that the lockdown imposed in the country will be extended till May 3. He said, "CMs of every State suggested that the lockdown should be increased. Many states have already decided to increase lockdown. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will now have to be extended till May 3." The Prime Minister underlined that the motto of the government earlier was 'jaan hai to jahaan hai' but now it is 'jaan bhi jahaan bhi'. Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have already announced the extension of lockdown.

READ | Netizens Have Field Day At Sanjay Manjrekar's Expense On Ravindra Jadeja's #RajputBoy Post

In his televised address, PM Modi said, "Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions."

READ | MS Dhoni Gives Fans Glimpse Of Staying In Sprawling Ranchi Farmhouse On Social Media

First Published:
COMMENT
