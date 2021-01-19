Tim Paine Misses Out On Stumping Rishabh Pant, Nathan Lyon SHOCKED At Him: WATCH

Australian skipper Tim Paine has been extremely clumsy with his glovework in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The stumper's poor wicketkeeping cost them the third Test as he dropped two catches of R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari who then ensured that the game ended in a draw, thus denying Australia the opportunity to take a lead in the series. It seems that Paine might cost Australia The Gabba Test as well.

Tim Paine provides lifeline to Rishabh Pant, misses regulation stumping

Paine's below-par glovework was once again on display during the final day of the India vs Australia 4th Test. The 36-year old missed a glorious opportunity to stump an in-form Rishabh Pant. It all happened on the final delivery of the 69th over bowled by Nathan Lyon. The off-spinner flighted the ball as Pant stepped out of the crease and tried to whack it for a maximum.

However, the ball turned a great deal and the southpaw ended up missing it. The Australian wicket-keeper was also deceived by the turn that Lyon generated from the pitch as he missed the ball resulting in four byes. Lyon was left shocked as Paine missed a regulation stumping.

Paine's missed chance proved costly for Australia as Pant went on to smash a brilliant fifty. The southpaw has kept India in the hunt by keeping the scoreboard ticking by rotating the strike and hitting occasional boundaries. It would be interesting to see if Pant is able to guide India to a win because if that happens, Paine will be subjected to severe criticism for the stumping miss.

Rishabh Pant stats

The Rishabh Pant stats in Test cricket are impressive, to say th least. Pant has played 15 Tests where he has scored 976 runs at a decent average of 40.7 with three fifties and two hundreds to his name. As fas as Pant's wicketkeeping stats in Tests are concerned, the 23-year old has grabbed 67 catches and effected two stumpings.

India vs Australia live score update

At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 304/5 after 94 overs with Pant batting on 71 and Washington Sundar unbeaten on 24. India need another 24 runs in 6 overs while Australia need 5 wickets to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

