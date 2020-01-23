Nathan Lyon's Stunning 'caught & Bowled' Effort Leaves Commentators Spellbound

Nathan Lyon, who is Australia's finest leg-spinner of this generation is also having a very good time in franchise cricket. He took a fantastic catch to get rid of opening batsman Sam Heazlett during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers at the Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday.

Lyon takes a stunning catch off his own bowling

Nathan Lyon has bamboozled the best batsmen in world cricket while representing his country in red-ball cricket. Now, he has taken a stunning catch off his own bowling. This happened in the sixth over of the first innings. On the very first ball, the leg-spinner had bowled a flighted delivery on the line of off-stump as Sam Heazlett looked to work the ball towards the leg side.

However, the southpaw got a leading edge and for a moment it appeared that the ball would just land short but Lyon put in some extra efforts by diving forward and taking a good low catch. It was a difficult catch which was made to look easy.

''Oh! Is it out? It is. Nathan Lyon. He is so good at return catches. A diving one, he snares it. What a catch! said a commentator on air.

The video of Nathan Lyon's terrific catch was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

Sixers restrict Heat to 126/8

Brisban Heat batsmen never really got going after they were put in to bat by the Sydney skipper Moises Henriques after winning the toss. The hosts lost wickets at regular intervals as the Thunder bowlers bowled a disciplined line and length. Apart from South African power-hitter AB de Villiers, none of the top-order could manage to make an impact.

Tail-ender James Pattinson played a superb cameo of an unbeaten 15-ball 27 at the backend of the innings as the Heat ended up posting 126/8 int their 20 overs.