IPL: Shane Watson Jokes About Ex-RCB Teammate Chris Gayle's Selfie Obsession

One of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) original stars was Australian all-rounder Shane Watson. Watson lifted the inaugural IPL trophy with the Rajasthan Royals and turned into a force to be reckoned with on the international stage. Watson went on to score over 10000 runs and took 291 wickets on the international stage for Australia. He is currently retired from most forms of cricket and plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL along with novelty tournaments like the Abu Dhabi T10.

Shane Watson calls Chris Gayle 'Cricket's best selfie taker'

In an interview with a leading cricket portal, Shane Watson answered some questions candidly. When asked about the biggest gym enthusiast that he spent time with, Watson named his former Australian teammate and fast bowler Mitchell Johnson. The duo even won a World Cup together in 2015.

After this, Watson was also asked about the best selfie-taker he knows in cricket. Watto was quick to take the name of West Indies opener Chris Gayle. 'The Universe Boss' and Watson have shared the dressing room as a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite having been as good as sworn enemies prior to that experience. Watson played for RCB under India captain Virat Kohli in 2016 and 2017. Another revelation that Watson made was that he does not binge-watch on TV shows and does not really have a favourite show to watch. He also revealed that he is not a 'morning person' and would want to fly if he could acquire the superpower.

IPL 2020: Shane Watson to join CSK again

Shane Watson will be back in India as he chases his third IPL trophy in 2020. Watson will be playing for the Chennai Super Kings and the all-rounder will be vital to the team's journey towards lifting their fourth IPL trophy. The Australian helped the team win the 2018 IPL final after a stunning century that helped defeat a formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad unit. CSK were the runners-up in the 2019 IPL.

