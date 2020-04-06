Navdeep Saini Comes Up With A Unique Technique In His Workout Video Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Navdeep Saini has been making a tremendous impact in Team India ever since he has made it to the highest level in August last year. Saini was all set to represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 but the tournament which was supposed to get underway on March 29 has tentatively been postponed to April 15 due to the global pandemic. Meanwhile, the tall pacer is not compromising when it comes to fitness and is trying to figure out new ways to keep himself fit.

READ: Cummins prioritises T20 World Cup over IPL

Saini's innovative fitness technique

As all the players are currently quarantined at home, they are coming up with new techniques to keep themselves engaged. While some are interacting with the fans on social media, some are given more priority to workouts and other fitness methods and Navdeep Saini is one of them. The RCB bowler had recently come up with an innovative technique.

In a video posted by his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore on Instagram, the Delhi pacer can be seen balancing himself on three pedestals made up of cold drink cans and that too with great flexibility. RCB also wrote that should the video get one lakh likes then they would request Saini to come on RCB Instagram live and show his abs.

READ: Gautam Gambhir allocates ₹50 lakh extra from his fund for Delhi hospitals' COVID-19 fight

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

As per reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their part in IPL 2020.

However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

READ: Harbhajan Singh: Top 5 noble causes the CSK spinner has supported till date

READ: Using this time to reflect and recalibrate: SL coach Mickey Arthur