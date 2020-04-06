Harbhajan Singh: Top 5 Noble Causes The CSK Spinner Has Supported Till Date

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted normal life and has brought the entire world to a standstill. Almost 70,000 people have died around the world, with more than 12,73,900 cases being confirmed. People are coming forward to help in this fight against the deadly virus. A lot of celebrities, as well as sports stars, have come forward in this fight to combat coronavirus.

One of the cricketers who has now come forward is Indian cricketer and CSK star Harbhajan Singh. The bowler is known for his generous nature. Time and again, Harbhajan Singh has risen to the occasion and has helped those in need. The CSK off-spinner has advocated helping the underprivileged kids. Let's take a look at top 5 noble gestures by Harbhajan Singh.

1. Harbhajan Singh distributes ration to 5000 families in Jalandhar

Harbhajan Singh along with his wife are set to distribute ration to 5000 families in Jalandhar and play their part in helping the poor people during the coronavirus crisis. Harbhajan is currently staying in Mumbai and has been co-ordinating with his close friends in Jalandhar to help the people.

2. Harbhajan Singh joined Smile Train India as Goodwill Ambassador

Global NGO Smile Train appointed Harbhajan Singh as a Goodwill Ambassador for India in December 2019. As Goodwill Ambassador, Harbhajan Singh actively supports Smile Train India to raise awareness for children with clefts and the free treatment available through Smile Train's local partner hospitals. In India, it is estimated that more than 35,000 babies are born with a cleft lip and/or palate every year and hundreds of thousands of children globally live with untreated clefts.

3. Harbhajan joined hands with CRY to help children and healthcare workers

The oronavirus crisis has halted everything. Underprivileged children have suffered immensely because of this. Due to this situation, Harbhajan Singh joined his hands with CRY to help 3.5 lakh underprivileged children and grassroots healthcare workers in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. This makes for another huge Harbhajan Singh donation.

4. Harbhajan helping Virender Sehwag in crowdfunding

On a chat show What The Duck a few years ago, when asked about a cricketer or teammate who would help him in crowdfunding for any venture, Virender Sehwag was quick in taking Harbhajan Singh's name. The former India opener also said that Harbhajan Singh had already done it in the past. It can be fairly speculated that at the time, since Sehwag was only involved in the functioning of his academy 'Sehwag International School', which helps in children learning the game in a residential school, Harbhajan would have silently helped him in crowdfunding for the initiative.

5. Harbhajan Singh sponsored sports kit for disabled Indian cricket team

CSK star Harbhajan Singh sponsored sportswear for the Indian disabled cricket team for the Afghanistan tri-series in July 2016. The off-spinner was approached by the secretary of the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI), Ravi Chauhan for the cause. The kit costed ₹3 lakh, according to multiple media reports.

IMAGE COURTESY: ANI