Gautam Gambhir Allocates ₹50 Lakh Extra From His Fund For Delhi Hospitals' COVID-19 Fight

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir recently pledged his support by donating a sum of ₹50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) fund for the equipment needed for the treatment of people suffering from the disease. A few days later, the former cricketer provided further aid to the movement by donating his two years of salary to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund (PM CARES Fund). On April 6, the 2011 World Cup-winning cricketer once again took to Twitter and announced that he would be donating an additional ₹50 lakh in order to solve the urgent medical needs required in Delhi.

Gautam Gambhir donation: Ex-cricketer helps Delhi fight coronavirus

In his tweet, Gautam Gambhir emphasised the need for donation in order to fight the highly-contagious coronavirus disease. He wrote his donation would help the government to solve the urgent medical needs like getting masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. He expressed hope towards the government for prioritising the citizens of Delhi citizens in such difficult times.

CM @ArvindKejriwal & his Dy say funds are needed. Though their massive egos didn't allow them to take 50 L from my LAD fund earlier, I pledge 50 L more so that innocents don't suffer!



1 CR would at least solve urgent need for masks & PPE kits for days Hope they prioritize Delhi pic.twitter.com/b1ve6gkWOZ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 6, 2020

Gautam Gambhir donation to PM Cares Fund

As mentioned earlier, Gambhir also pledged his support by donating his two years’ worth of salary to the PM Cares Fund. On April 2, he took to the microblogging site and announced the same. In the caption, he also urged others to come forward and join the fight against coronavirus. The Gautam Gambhir salary as a politician is said to be ₹50000 per month as a Member of Parliament and ₹45000 per month as the head of his constituency in East Delhi.

People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country?



I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too! @narendramodi @JPNadda @BJP4Delhi #IndiaFightsCorona — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

