Navdeep Saini's Rehersal With The Bat Ahead Of The 2nd ODI Posted By BCCI Is Unmissable

Navdeep Saini who had gone wicketless with the ball in hand made up for it big time with the bat during the second ODI at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. He played a solid cameo which ignited India's hopes after they looked down and out at one stage after an early top-order collapse. He went on to score a 49-ball 45 which included five boundaries and two maximums. Surprisingly, the young pacer was also seen involved in an aggressive batting practice in the nets as well.

BCCI posts a video of Saini's batting practice

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had posted a video of Navdeep Saini the batsman striking the ball really well in the nets and could be seen timing the ball with perfection as well. Take a look.

New Zealand win the ODI series

Chasing 274, India made a dismal start to their innings. They lost Mayank Agarwal for a paltry 3. Prithvi Shaw looked good as he scored 24 off 19 deliveries with 6 boundaries before bowled by debutant Kyle Jamieson. Virat Kohli struggled to find his groove as he was bowled by Tim Southee for 15.

All hopes were on Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. However, the latter chopped on an inswinging delivery from Colin de Grandhomme. Kedar Jadhav's poor run continued as he departed for 7. Ravindra Jadeja joined Iyer at the crease and the two formed a 33-run partnership before Iyer was caught behind off Hamish Bennett trying to play a lofted shot. Shardul Thakur played a couple of good shots but perished after an inswinging peach from Grandhomme.

With 7 down, all hopes seemed lost for India but Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini kept fighting as they stitched a valiant 76-run partnership. Navdeep Saini was bowled by Jamieson after a well made 45. Chahal played a useful knock of 10 runs. The final wicket to fall was that of Ravindra Jadeja who got out after a well made 55. India were bowled out for 251.

