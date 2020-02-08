NZ Vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja's Efforts Go In Vain As New Zealand Clinch Series 2-0

New Zealand beat India in the 2nd ODI by 22 runs to clinch the series 2-0. Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini fought valiantly but the Kiwi bowlers were too good for the Indian batsmen. The third ODI will be played on Tuesday, February 11.

NZ vs IND Match Report

NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: India Innings

Chasing 274, India made a dismal start to their innings. They lost Mayank Agarwal for a paltry 3. Prithvi Shaw looked good as he scored 24 off 19 deliveries with 6 boundaries before bowled by debutant Kyle Jamieson. Virat Kohli struggled to find his groove as he was bowled by Tim Southee for 15.

All hopes were on Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. However, the latter chopped on an inswinging delivery from Colin de Grandhomme. Kedar Jadhav's poor run continued as he departed for 7. Ravindra Jadeja joined Iyer at the crease and the two formed a 33-run partnership before Iyer was caught behind off Hamish Bennett trying to play a lofted shot. Shardul Thakur played a couple of good shots but perished after an inswinging peach from Grandhomme.

With 7 down, all hopes seemed lost for India but Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini kept fighting as they stitched a valiant 76-run partnership. Navdeep Saini was bowled by Jamieson after a well made 45. Chahal played a useful knock of 10 runs. The final wicket to fall was that of Ravindra Jadeja who got out after a well made 55. India were bowled out for 251.

NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: New Zealand Innings

Earlier, New Zealand were off to a flyer as Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls targetted India's main bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The 93-run opening partnership was cut short by Chahal who trapped Nicholls in front of the wicket. Tom Blundell scored 22 before getting out to Shardul Thakur. An error in judgement by Ross Taylor proved costly for New Zealand as Martin Guptill was run-out for 79. Kiwi skipper Tom Latham soon followed as he was judged LBW for 7 off Ravindra Jadeja.

Soon, wickets started tumbling as Ross Taylor stuck to one end. Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman and Tim Southee came and went in quick succession. The Kiwis were reeling at 197-8 but then Ross Taylor (along with Kyle Jamieson) resurrected the New Zealand innings. They stitched a crucial 76-run partnership to propel New Zealand to 273-8.

NZ vs IND 3rd ODI

The series now moves to Mount Maunganui for the third and final ODI on Tuesday, February 11. India will look to play for pride whereas New Zealand will look to whitewash India.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER