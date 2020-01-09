Jimmy Neesham Strikes Down Idea Of Bringing Football's Goal-line Technology Into Cricket

Jimmy Neesham, who is known for his ‘to the point’ tweets, recently slammed a fan for a dumb suggestion. It all started when Neesham was discussing Matt Renshaw’s boundary catch against Hobart Hurricanes. When a fan suggested bringing goal-line technology in cricket, Jimmy Neesham replied by saying that it is ‘the dumbest idea of them all’. Jimmy Neesham and his fans discussed the controversial catch in detail and the New Zealand cricketer even liked some of the ideas given by his fans.

Also Read l IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals come up with quirky Whatsapp-style social round-up of the week

Here’s what Jimmy Neesham and his fans talked about:

I’ve got no problem with where he left from. It’s where he ends up. After he touches the ball he needs to end up back in the field of play.



If that’s not the rule then the whole thing is farcical and the rule needs to change. https://t.co/Y797AsxP5G — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 9, 2020

It isn’t the law. The law is basically as long as player isn’t in contact with ground when he parries it to other dude it doesn’t matter where he lands. — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) January 9, 2020

Also Read l IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians mark 9 years of association with Rohit Sharma in throwback post

Well then that’s stupid.



So I can just endlessly jump up and down on the spot over the boundary patting the ball up in the air until another fielder runs over to me then tap it to him? https://t.co/KimhM5JZA6 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 9, 2020

Is it time to bring Goal line Technology in Cricket? If the ball crosses Boundary line(In air), It's automatically six regardless of catch being taken or not — Nikhil Mishra (@nikhillmishra) January 9, 2020

Well that’s probably the dumbest idea of them all 👍 https://t.co/jREB6wODot — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 9, 2020

Also Read l IPL 2020 final to be played on May 24; doubleheaders to be scrapped: Report

IPL 2020 Auction: Jimmy Neesham joins the KXIP squad

Jimmy Neesham made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2014 where he was playing for Delhi Daredevils. In IPL 2015, he was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders. He never played a single match due to injury and was dropped from the squad the very next season. During the recently concluded IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, Jimmy Neesham was acquired by Kings XI Punjab.

The franchise roped in the cricketer for his base price of ₹50 lakhs. The all-rounder previously represented Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2014. New Zealand is currently on a tour to Australia for a three-match Test series. However, the cricketer is not a part of the Test squad. Jimmy Neesham is likely to resume his international duties for New Zealand when India tours the country in January 2020.

Also Read l Robin Uthappa makes place for his IPL 2020 captain Steve Smith in ODI team of 2010s