Jimmy Neesham Strikes Down Idea Of Bringing Football's Goal-line Technology Into Cricket

Cricket News

Jimmy Neesham and his fans discussed the controversial catch in detail and the New Zealand cricketer even liked some of the ideas given by his fans. Read more.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jimmy Neesham

Jimmy Neesham, who is known for his ‘to the point’ tweets, recently slammed a fan for a dumb suggestion. It all started when Neesham was discussing Matt Renshaw’s boundary catch against Hobart Hurricanes. When a fan suggested bringing goal-line technology in cricket, Jimmy Neesham replied by saying that it is ‘the dumbest idea of them all’. Jimmy Neesham and his fans discussed the controversial catch in detail and the New Zealand cricketer even liked some of the ideas given by his fans.

Here’s what Jimmy Neesham and his fans talked about:

IPL 2020 Auction: Jimmy Neesham joins the KXIP squad

Jimmy Neesham made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2014 where he was playing for Delhi Daredevils. In IPL 2015, he was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders. He never played a single match due to injury and was dropped from the squad the very next season. During the recently concluded IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, Jimmy Neesham was acquired by Kings XI Punjab.

The franchise roped in the cricketer for his base price of ₹50 lakhs. The all-rounder previously represented Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2014. New Zealand is currently on a tour to Australia for a three-match Test series. However, the cricketer is not a part of the Test squad. Jimmy Neesham is likely to resume his international duties for New Zealand when India tours the country in January 2020.

Published:
