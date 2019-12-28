Seen This? Neil Wagner Shows What Happens When The Ball Hits The Back Of The Bat

Neil Wagner had entertained one an all with his unconventional textbook shot on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. The interesting thing about this shot was that it was hit off the back of the bat.

Neil Wagner's unconventional textbook shot

This had happened when James Pattinson had bowled a short ball away from the body and Wagner attempted to pull it over the wicket-keeper's head. Even the commentators were stunned after the left-hander had pulled off something special and they just could not help themselves from praising him.

''Oh! It's hit the back of the bat. It's gone over everyone. An extraordinary boundary from Wagner. We need to see that on the hotspot. Well, that was going a long way down the leg side from Pattinson. He caught it up with the bat and hit the back of the bat and it's gone over the slip .You cant' set a field for that. That's unreal isn't it?'', said the commentators on air.

After taking a good look at the hotspot, the commentators could just not believe what they had just witnessed and admired Neil Wagner once again.''Absolutely middled it off the back of the bat as the Kiwi player was seen taking a good look at the back of his bat after giving a smile. The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Watch it here.

Australia in the driver's seat

New Zealand were bowled out for a paltry score of 148 in their first innings in reply to the hosts' first innings score of 467. Only opening batsman Tom Latham could manage to show some resistance as he was the lone half-centurion in the Kiwi innings. He scored a 144-ball 50. Even though the Aussies have lost their top-order in the second innings, they have already taken a mammoth lead of 456 runs at the end of play on Day 3.

