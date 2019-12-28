The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'To Make Sure He Doesn't Belong Here...': Manjrekar Proud Of 2012 Tweet On Kohli's Future

Cricket News

Sanjay Manjrekar was reminded by the fans about his statement on Virat Kohli's Test career back in early 2012. India were whitewashed by Australia 4-0

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar had said that he was very proud of a tweet which he had posted back in early 2012 when he had urged to back - though for the wrong reasons - a struggling Virat Kohli during India's forgettable tour of Australia where they suffered a 4-0 whitewash. Taking to the micro-blogging site he wrote that during the first year of Kohli's Test career, he had first remembered that the fans and the media were saying that the then-emerging cricketer did not belong here and had his neck on the chopping block for the following Test. 

WATCH: Where'd it go? Trent Boult completely clueless as ball 'disappears'

Manjrekar then wrote he was glad that both he and MS Dhoni were on the same page. Kohli's performance was unimpressive as he could only register scores of 11,0,23 and 9 respectively till that point in time.

This was in reference to one of the fan's tweet where he had termed the ex-batsman's tweet as the 'tweet of the decade' where he had mentioned in early 2012 that he would still drop VVS Laxman and get Rohit Sharma in for the following Test which makes a long term sense. Manjrekar had then urged that Virat Kohli be given one more Test just to be sure that he does not belong here.

READ: Illness hits England again with keeper Buttler now sick

However, the fans were not on the same page with the cricketer-turned-commentator and some of them had also asked him not to take MS Dhoni's name to hide his fault. Here are some of the reactions.

READ: South Africa stretch first Test lead over England to 300

READ: Ravichandran Ashwin bored of Computer chess, gets hilarious challenge from Chahal

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM TARGETS ARMY CHIEF
PRIYANKA GANDHI: WE ARE NOT AFRAID
JOFRA ARCHER FACES FLAK ON TWITTER
MARY KOM-ZAREEN FEUD NOT OVER?
GRAFFITI IN MAHA CM RESIDENCE
SMITH RAISES CONCERNS ABOUT SS