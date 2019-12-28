'To Make Sure He Doesn't Belong Here...': Manjrekar Proud Of 2012 Tweet On Kohli's Future

Sanjay Manjrekar had said that he was very proud of a tweet which he had posted back in early 2012 when he had urged to back - though for the wrong reasons - a struggling Virat Kohli during India's forgettable tour of Australia where they suffered a 4-0 whitewash. Taking to the micro-blogging site he wrote that during the first year of Kohli's Test career, he had first remembered that the fans and the media were saying that the then-emerging cricketer did not belong here and had his neck on the chopping block for the following Test.

WATCH: Where'd it go? Trent Boult completely clueless as ball 'disappears'

Manjrekar then wrote he was glad that both he and MS Dhoni were on the same page. Kohli's performance was unimpressive as he could only register scores of 11,0,23 and 9 respectively till that point in time.

Very proud of that tweet. In his 1st year in Tests, after scores of 11,0,23,9 in Aus, I remember, fans/media saying Virat does not belong here & had his neck on the chopping block for the next Test. I said give him 1 more Test to be sure. Glad Dhoni & me were on the same page.😌 https://t.co/r50Qjm9KiW — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 28, 2019

This was in reference to one of the fan's tweet where he had termed the ex-batsman's tweet as the 'tweet of the decade' where he had mentioned in early 2012 that he would still drop VVS Laxman and get Rohit Sharma in for the following Test which makes a long term sense. Manjrekar had then urged that Virat Kohli be given one more Test just to be sure that he does not belong here.

READ: Illness hits England again with keeper Buttler now sick

I would still drop VVS & get rohit in for next test.Makes long term sense. give virat 1 more test..just to be sure he does not belong here. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 6, 2012

However, the fans were not on the same page with the cricketer-turned-commentator and some of them had also asked him not to take MS Dhoni's name to hide his fault. Here are some of the reactions.

READ: South Africa stretch first Test lead over England to 300

READ: Ravichandran Ashwin bored of Computer chess, gets hilarious challenge from Chahal