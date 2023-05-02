Nepal Cricket Team Creates History, Books Meetings With India & Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023

Nepal on Tuesday secured the final spot in the Asia Cup 2023 after a tough chase against UAE's strong spin bowling attack in Kathmandu during the Premier Cup final. The match was interrupted by rain during UAE's batting innings and had to be forced into the reserve day to decide a winner. Nepal emerged victorious after they chased down a low score of 117 in 30.3 overs. Thanks to the win, Nepal will now have an opportunity to play against high-profile teams such as India and Pakistan.

रातो र चन्द्र सुर्य

जङ्गी निशान हाम्रो !! 🇳🇵



We are the CHAMPIONS of the #ACCPremierCup!

A day filled with pride and the players filled with passion!

Nepal beats UAE to progress through to the Asia Cup with a fantastic performance from Nepal.#NEPvUAE | #RoadToAsiaCup | #weCAN pic.twitter.com/lwtOsR8Q5e May 2, 2023

How did Nepal beat UAE to qualify for Asia Cup 2023?

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel and coach Monty Desai's decision to promote Gulshan Jha to No.3 in the batting order proved to be a game-changer. Jha made an unbeaten 67 runs to help his team finish the chase on a slow Tribhuvan University pitch.

UAE resumed their innings on the reserve day at 106/9, and Lalit Rajbanshi finished with 4/14 (7.1), taking the final wicket with his left-arm orthodox. Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane claimed 2/34 (10), extending his streak of wicket-taking outings to 33 in ODI matches.

UAE's spinners started well, with Aayan Khan and Rohan Mustafa removing Aasif Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel, respectively, but Jha countered them cautiously with an array of shots after watching two wickets fall at the other end. He hit multiple sixes down the ground and took advantage of Karthik Meiyappan's missed lengths. The pressure on Nepal eased as Jha and Bhim Sharki shared an unbeaten 96-run partnership, with Jha hitting the winning runs.

Nepal will join India and Pakistan in Group A for the Asia Cup scheduled in September this year. Additionally, Nepal, UAE, and Oman's top-three finishes in the Premier Cup mean they will feature in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in July, where they will lock horns against 'A' Teams of five Full Members in the region.

