PCB Proposes ‘Hybrid Model’, India’s Asia Cup 2023 Fixtures To Unfold Outside Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly suggested a ‘hybrid model’ to host India’s games at a neutral venue, during the Asia Cup 2023. The biennial continental tournament was scheduled to be held this year in Pakistan before things took an ugly turn in October last year. Things started downhill for the appointed hosts PCB, as India refused to travel to their neighboring country due to the ongoing political difference between both the nations.

While media reports suggested, India could still participate in Asia Cup 2023 by playing their games at a neutral venue, a fresh report by ESPNcricinfo claims that the PCB has proposed a hybrid model for India’s Asia Cup 2023 matches. As per the report, PCB chairman Najam Sethi said, “Pakistan plays its Asia Cup matches at home and India their matches at a neutral venue”.

Last October, BCCI secretary and ACC president Jay Shah shocked PCB by stating that the Asia Cup will be shifted out of Pakistan and will be held in a neutral venue. This came as a major blow for Pakistan, who have been looking to revive international cricket in the country for several years. As a result, the then PCB chief Ramiz Raza claimed Pakistan will pull out of the 50-over World Cup 2023 in India.

Pakistan's threat about pulling out of ODI World Cup

However, with Pakistan still looking to host the majority of the tournament, the hybrid model seems to be the only logical option. "Our government has imposed no restrictions about playing against India," Sethi said. "But I can say right now that public mood is: we are not needy and we can stand on our own feet financially and we want to play cricket with India honourably. We are also negotiating with the ACC."

Meanwhile, further puting out his thoughts, Sethi went on to mention that if they decided to shift India’s matches to a neutral venue, India will use a similar hybrid experiment for Pakistan’s games at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. "We feel this hybrid experiment can also be applied when it is time for the World Cup," Sethi said. "Our stance is that everything should be on a reciprocal basis. In the old times, yes, there were security issues in Pakistan. But now there are no issues, so what is India's excuse for not playing in Pakistan?" The Asian Cricket Council is yet to respond to the proposal made by PCB.