Pakistan preparing for cancellation of Asia Cup, BCCI plans 5-nation tournament: Reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s plans to host the Asia Cup are in jeopardy, as BCCI is seeking to conduct a 5-nation tournament that could take place in the window reserved for the continental tournament. The news emerged from Pakistan Media that the impasse between Asian Cricket Council and PCB would lead to the scrapping of the much-hyped Asia Cup that is slated to take place in September in Pakistan. So far, BCCI has remained firm in its stance that the team will not travel to Pakistan, citing political tensions and security concerns.

To break the deadlock, Pakistan offered a hybrid model for the Asia Cup at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, under which other teams would play their matches in Pakistan, while the Indian team would play their matches in another country. Last month, when the Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi, presented the model, ACC President Jay Shah also showed his enthusiasm for it. But after he made his return to India, he opposed it.

Pakistan preparing for cancellation of Asia Cup, BCCI plans 5-nation tournament

“This proposal - to play India’s matches at a neutral venue and the rest in Pakistan - is under discussions within the ACC. At no stage during Thursday’s media interaction, did I give any reference to the ICC or made any remarks on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is scheduled in October. This matter has not been mooted or discussed at any ICC forum so far," the PCB chief said.

Two weeks ago, Shah said that the council is waiting for input from other competing countries to finalize the venue for the Asia Cup. “We are awaiting feedback from other nations to finalize the venue for the 2023 Asia Cup and clarity on the India-Pakistan match," Shah said during a media interaction.

According to reports, if PCB remains headstrong on the hybrid model, there are chances that the Asia Cup may not take place this year. Additionally, if BCCI goes through with the plans of conducting a 5-nation tournament, then the position of Asia Cup could get pushed into further obscurity. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is showcasing their eagerness to host the Asia Cup. Given the skepticism around the Asia Cup, what do you think will ultimately happen in this off-field match between India and Pakistan?