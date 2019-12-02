'Shouldn't Play Versus Them': Netizens Alarmed By Scale Of Pak's Hammering In Australia

Pakistan have ended up finishing yet another series on a miserable note. They have failed to make a mark in Test cricket for a long time but went down in the ongoing series without even putting up a fight. The visitors were once again comprehensively beaten by an innings and 48 runs at the Adelaide Oval. They had also suffered an innings defeat at Brisbane as the Aussies wrapped up the two-match series 2-0.

Pak players trolled after a lacklustre outing

After Pakistan failed to register a single win Down Under, they were trolled by the netizens on social media. Here are a few of the reactions.

This was Pakistan's first overseas tour after former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq was appointed as the head coach-cum-chief selector by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Prior to this series, Pakistan were whitewashed by Sri Lanka at home after which Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked from Test and T20I captaincy. Apart from the longest format, Pakistan have also failed to achieve anything exceptional in the 50-overs format post their ICC Champions Trophy win in 2017. Under Sarfaraz, they became the top-ranked T20I side after having won 11 consecutive series but the winning streak ended in early 2019 and they went on to lose four straight series in the shortest format. The Men In Green had lost the three-match T20I series on this tour 0-2 with one match being abandoned due to rain.

Australia register yet another convincing win

Pakistan who were three down at stumps on Day 3 resumed their innings on a positive note as Shan Masood (68) and Asad Shafiq (57) added 103 runs for the fourth wicket stand. After the two were dismissed, it opened the floodgates for Australia as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan (45) showed some resistance but once he was castled by Josh Hazlewood, it was all over for the visitors as the Aussies registered a series win as well as a complete whitewash.

