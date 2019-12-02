WATCH: Tim Paine Gets Lucky, Avoids Getting Hit On The Head In This Hilarious Video

Tim Paine has been leading Australia from the front in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan and things were no different in the second and final Test match which is currently being played at the Adelaide Oval under lights. While Paine has been serious when it comes to captaining his team in the longest format, there are times when he tends to get funny as well. The Aussie skipper had hilariously scolded Marnus Labuschagne on Day 3 but on the fourth day, tables had turned on him as he was at the receiving end on this occasion.

READ: Sourav Ganguly aims for Asia XI vs World XI match at new Ahmedabad stadium in March 2020

Tim Paine nearly struck on the head

This hilarious incident happened on the very first ball of the 64th over bowled by Nathan Lyon. Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan who was on strike looked to work the ball towards the leg side but ended up getting a leading edge and the ball went up in the air as the two slips fielders rushed to catch the ball but at the same time hoped that keeper Tim Paine would take it. Meanwhile, Paine had no clue where the balls was as it nearly missed his head and landed just behind him. After that, the Australian captain patted on his head probably indicating that the ball just missed hitting him on the head.

''That is impossible. That is over Tim Paine's head'', shouted the commentators.

In the replay, one of the slip fielders was also heard shouting ''It's yours, Tim'' when the ball was up in the air for a while. The video of Tim Paine having a narrow escape was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

"It's nearly hit him in the head!"



Have you ever seen anything like this? #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Z40ipg6Qhh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2019

READ: India's U-19 Cricket World Cup squad announced

Australia nearing a series win

Shan Masood (68) and Asad Shafiq (57) helped to reduce the deficit for Pakistan but the Australian bowlers struck back and picked up wickets at regular intervals to put their team in the driver's seat. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan (40*) is the last hope left for the visitors. At the dinner break, Pakistan were 229/8. They still trail by 58 runs while the hosts are just two wickets away from a series win.

READ: 'Ban'gladesh: Arafat Sunny amongst two more players banned for violating Code of Conduct

READ: When R Ashwin paid tribute to MS Dhoni, Tahir and Mushfiqur in a single game