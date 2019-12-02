WATCH: Marnus Labuschagne's Heart-in-mouth Moment As Ball Pops Out Of His Hands

Marnus Labuschagne has been a great rising star for Australia in Test cricket ever since Ashes 2019. Even in the ongoing series against Pakistan, he has managed to make an impact as well. He had scored a brilliant 162 in the first innings which helped the Aussies in getting to a formidable total. Labuschagne made an impact on the field as well on Day 4 of the Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Marnus Labuschagne juggles but holds on to one at short leg

Marnus Labuschagne took a good but a difficult catch to get rid of Ifthikar Ahmed on Day 4 of the second Test to leave Pakistan in a spot of bother. It happened in the 68th over bowled by Nathan Lyon. On the second delivery, Lyon had bowled a flighted delivery on the middle and leg stump. Meanwhile, Ifthikar Ahmed looked to defend the ball but due to the extra bounce, the ball deflected off his gloves and went to the right of Marnus Labuschagne who was stationed at short leg. Labuschagne quickly reacted by turning to his right but nearly dropped the ball in the first attempt. Nonetheless, he put in a dive and took and caught the ball in the second attempt. The video of the youngster's brilliant catch was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

Here's how the catch was taken on a realtime basis.

Tim Paine hilariously scolds Marnus Labuschagne

During Day 3 of the ongoing Test match on Sunday, Australian skipper Tim Paine decided to go for a part-time bowling option once again maybe in order to get through the overs quickly. The drama unfolded in the 66th over when Nathan Lyon had completed his over. The wicket-keeper batsman turned towards Marnus Labuschagne and told him that he will be bowling the next over. Labuschagne, who was fielding at short leg removed his leg guards.

''You are bowling mate. Bowling. You are bowling'', shouted Tim Paine thrice as the commentators burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Labuschagne who still removing his leg guards replied by saying, ''You told me I was done.''

