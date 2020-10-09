IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant Gets Out Cheaply Again, Irked Netizens Slam 'overrated Player'

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
On Friday, Delhi's Rishabh Pant had one such moment he will not want to remember in the IPL match between Rajasthan and Delhi. In a terrible mix-up between Marcus Stoinis and Pant, the latter was run-out by some distance in what will go down as one of the most bizarre dismissals of IPL 2020.
The young Delhi cricketer has amassed 176 runs in the six games so far at an average of over 42. However, netizens took to Twitter and expressed disappointment over Pant's inconsistency, stating him to be the most 'overrated youngster'. Some people also rebuked the comparison of Pant with Dhoni. Have a look -
Rishabh Pant is the most overrated youngster in Indian cricket right now. There are literally 256 players better than him but all we talk about is Pant? He is going to be a disatster in future #RRvDC— ᏒᎧᎷᏋᎧ 🏏 (@Romeo_theboss) October 9, 2020
Give me one reason why Rishabh pant should be the heir to Dhoni? One reason? I don’t understand the hype around this guy.— Subhash (@Leo___Messsi) October 9, 2020
Rishabh Pant is overrated player in IPL. There are many player, better than him.— Thakur Shivanshu Singh. (@SinghShivansh2) October 9, 2020
Another match, another day when Rishabh Pant threw his wicket away... 🤦♂️🤦♂️@RishabhPant17 @cricketaakash #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL #DCvsRR #DCvRR #RRvsDC #RRvDC— Shubham Misra 🧠 (@SBM_4007) October 9, 2020
The Men in Pink are placed at the penultimate spot on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two wins and three consecutive losses in the last three matches. On the other hand, the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi are at the second place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with four wins and a solitary loss.
According to the Rajasthan vs Delhi head to head record, both sides have faced each other on 20 occasions. It is the Rajasthan outfit who hold a slender lead over Delhi in the Rajasthan vs Delhi head to head record. In their 20 meetings, Rajasthan have won 11 matches while Delhi has triumphed in 9 games. The two teams have never faced each other in the UAE and Friday's fixture will be their first meeting in the country.
However, as far as their recent clashes from the last edition of the cash-rich league are concerned, it is Delhi who hold the upper hand. Shreyas Iyer's side defeated Rajasthan in both matches during the 2019 season. In both games, Delhi who were chasing the target ended up winning the contests. Notably, the then Rajasthan opener Ajinkya Rahane had scored a century in the first game against his current team, Delhi.
