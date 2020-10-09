'Ajinkya Rahane To Chennai'? Netizens Furious With Delhi After Shikhar Dhawan Fails Again

Rajasthan and Delhi battled it out against each otjer in Match 23 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday. Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith won the toss and invited Delhi to bat first. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan started the proceedings for Delhi who are playing to grab the top spot on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.

However, it didn't take long for the Rajasthan bowlers to get the first breakthrough as Jofra Archer got rid of Shikhar Dhawan in the second over for just 5. The Englishman bowled a full delivery on the stumps which Shikhar Dhawan flicked nonchalantly only to find Yashasvi Jaiswal at short mid-wicket. The southpaw's poor run of form continued as he failed to perform once again.

Shikhar Dhawan hasn't been in the best of form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and he had a golden opportunity to get back amongst the runs on a Sharjah pitch, which is favourable to the batsmen. With the 34-year-old going through a lean phase, fans were already expecting Delhi would give Ajinkya Rahane an opportunity to prove himself. However, Delhi has persisted with Shikhar Dhawan and the left-hander's performances have been extremely disappointing, to say the least.

After Shikhar Dhawan failed to impress once again in the Rajasthan vs Delhi live game, netizens took to Twitter and expressed their frustration on the Delhi management for sticking with Shikhar Dhawan despite repeated failures. Fans asked Delhi to give Ajinkya Rahane a chance in the playing XI. Some fans also urged the Delhi management to transfer Ajinkya Rahane to some other team during the Dream11 IPL mid-season transfers.

Ajinkya Rahane is eligible for the Dream11 IPL mid season transfers as he has not featured in a single game in the tournament so far. According to the laws, any player who has played less than two matches for their side at the Dream11 IPL 2020 will be eligible for a transfer. The Dream11 IPL mid season transfers window will open once each team has played at least seven games.

Several reactions poured in on Twitter where the netizens backed Ajinkya Rahane. Some fans also said that it was the end of the road for Shikhar Dhawan. Let's take a look at what the Twitterati had to say about Shikhar Dhawan's performances and Ajinkya Rahane's exclusion from the Delhi side.

Don't think Dhawan will be able to keep Rahane out for much longer on current form. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 9, 2020

Rahane will score 50(45) but atleast he will score some runs — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) October 9, 2020

Definitely DC must give away Ajinkya Rahane..just unbelievable that he hasn’t even played a game yet! — Vishwajeet (@VishwaMSD07) October 9, 2020

Rahane to csk, some wicket keeper middle order batsman to rcb. — Prajwal Kedlaya (@prajkedlaya) October 9, 2020

Near 4000 IPL Runs, 2 IPL Hundreds when he was in Rajasthan Royals, he was the backbone of their Team and used to Win many matches for them. But now in DC, he yet to play Single Match it's sad to see Ajinkya Rahane like this 😭💔@DelhiCapitals @ShreyasIyer15 @SGanguly99 @IPL pic.twitter.com/XVbH6hnsy8 — 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞⚘🗨 (@mahakavioffici1) October 9, 2020

