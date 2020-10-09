Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan Vs Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith Lead H2H Stats In Rivalry

Rajasthan will lock horns with Delhi in Match 23 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, October 9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Rajasthan vs Delhi live action will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). The Men in Pink are placed at the penultimate spot on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two wins and three consecutive losses in the last three matches. On the other hand, the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi are at the second place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with four wins and a solitary loss.

The two sides are coming into the Rajasthan vs Delhi live fixture on the back of contrasting results from their last games. While Rajasthan lost their last match against Mumbai by 57 runs, Delhi defeated Bangalore by 59 runs. Steve Smith's side will want to get back to winning ways by beating Delhi whereas Shreyas Iyer's men will like to continue with the winning momentum. As Rajasthan gear up to take on Delhi, let's take a look at the Rajasthan vs Delhi head to head record and leading players of the rivalry.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Delhi head to head record

According to the Rajasthan vs Delhi head to head record, both sides have faced each other on 20 occasions. It is the Rajasthan outfit who hold a slender lead over Delhi in the Rajasthan vs Delhi head to head record. In their 20 meetings, Rajasthan have won 11 matches while Delhi has triumphed in 9 games. The two teams have never faced each other in the UAE and Friday's fixture will be their first meeting in the country.

However, as far as their recent clashes from the last edition of the cash-rich league are concerned, it is Delhi who hold the upper hand. Shreyas Iyer's side defeated Rajasthan in both matches during the 2019 season. In both games, Delhi who were chasing the target ended up winning the contests. Notably, the then Rajasthan opener Ajinkya Rahane had scored a century in the first game against his current team, Delhi.

The stylish right-hander is yet to feature in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Skipper Shreyas Iyer might be tempted to play Ajinkya Rahane against his former team in place of Shikhar Dhawan in Sharjah. Rishabh Pant had also scored fifties in both games last year against Rajasthan and his performance will be crucial for Delhi. Rajasthan's average score against Delhi is 156 while Steve Smith's team's is 149.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith lead head-to-head stats in rivalry

As per the Rajasthan vs Delhi head to head record, it is Steve Smith who is the all-time leading run-scorer in the current lot against Delhi with a whopping 146 runs in just 5 innings at a stunning average of 49.66. On the other hand, for Delhi, it is Shikhar Dhawan who leads the top-scoring charts for his side in the games against Rajasthan with 485 runs in 17 innings with the help of five fifties.

As far as bowlers are concerned, Jaydev Undakat is the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan against Delhi with 14 scalps to his name in just 7 innings at an economy rate of 8.21. For Delhi, it is Amit Mishra who has bagged the most number of wickets against Rajasthan with the leg-spinner accounting for 30 wickets in 19 matches. However, Mishra is ruled out of the Dream11 IPL 2020 due to a finger injury. The next leading wicket-taker against Rajasthan is R Ashwin who has 13 dismissals in 14 games at an economy rate of 7.36. The Rajasthan vs Delhi live match squads feature some of the prominent players in the T20 format, which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

