Netizens Have Just One Word For England After T20 WC Semi-final Washout Vs India - 'KARMA'

Rain has played a major spoilsport in the world of cricket over the past year and it has essentially impacted two teams in a very significant manner - India and England. The rain-marred ODI World Cup in 2019 had reserve days for the semi-finals unlike the Women's T20 World cup - a decision that threw England out of the race as the semi-final against India was washed out. As England were knocked out without even playing a single delivery, netizens took to poke fun at the side, citing that 'Karma' had returned the favour to the same side that had won the Men's World Cup owing to the boundary count rule.

Netizens have just one word for England

Karma.. You cheated your way to Men's world cup now you are thrown out even without having to take the field — Jesh (@hsejarsa) March 5, 2020

RULES ARE RULES! — Naalna Muruku (@beastgiri) March 5, 2020

Who won IND W vs ENG W? The Rain Gods did!

A rainy day was expected at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the fact that there were no reserve days for the semi-finals added some very visible tension to the faces of the English camp. After all, the rule was that the team with more wins in the group stages will qualify to the final, in case the semi-final get washed off. And that is exactly what happened as the first semi-final was finally called off and on the basis of India's four wins against England's three, the Women in Blue qualified for their first-ever T20 World Cup final post the IND W vs ENG W live semi-final.

Now India is technically supposed to meet the winner of second South Africa vs. Australia semi-final on Sunday but if the rains do not subside, South Africa will qualify for the final in a very similar fashion. In case it rains in Melbourne on Sunday, the ICC has arranged for a reserve day that can host the match. However, in the extreme case of both days getting washed off, India and their opponents will have to share the 2020 ICC Women's World T20 Trophy.

