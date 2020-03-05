Harmanpreet Kaur To Become First-ever Cricketer To Lead In A World Cup Final On Birthday

Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup, India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur had said that her team has grown substantially to be among the top contenders. Her words have finally come true after they qualified for the finals of the mega event after their semi-final clash against England was washed out due to rain on Thursday. Having come so near yet so far in earlier editions, India Women will have their seventh attempt at getting the biggest trophy in the shortest format. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had tasted defeat to England side back in 2018.

ICC Womens T20 final: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India on her birthday

Apart from entering the ICC Womens T20 final, Harmanpreet Kaur is all set to become the first player ever (man or woman) in the history of the game to captain her side in a World Cup final on her birthday. India has remained undefeated throughout the group stages of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and Kaur will be hoping that her team will be able to lift the trophy on Sunday, March 8 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). March 8 also happens to be the International Women's Day.

ICC Womens T20 final: Who will face Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women in the final?

Harmanpreet Kaur's side now awaits the winner between South Africa Women and Australia Women, who will be contesting in the second semi-final on Thursday. If the match ends in a washout, it is South Africa who will progress to the final as they ended on top in Group B. In case it rains in Melbourne on Sunday, the ICC has arranged for a reserve day that can host the match. However, in the extreme case of both days getting washed off, India and their opponents will have to share the 2020 ICC Women's World T20 Trophy.

ICC Womens T20 final: Who won IND W vs ENG W semifinal?

India Women qualified for the ICC Womens T20 final after the semi-final match between IND W vs ENG W was called off due to rain. The rule was that the team with more wins in the group stages will qualify to the final, in case the semi-final get washed out. And that is exactly what happened as the first semi-final was finally called off.

