T20 World Cup 2020 Postponed Amid COVID Crisis, ICC Reveals New Window; Check Here

In a major development, the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia later this year has been postponed to 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken in the ICC meeting held on Monday. The ICC has zeroed down a window between October-November 2021 for the postponed World Cup with the final date being November 14.

Consequently, the T20 World Cup 2021 has also been pushed to October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022 while the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India between October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023. More updates awaited.

T20 World Cup postponed

📂 Documents

└📁 T20 World Cup

└📁 Hope it doesn't come to this...



2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ ❌😞



The #T20WorldCup scheduled to take place in Australia this year has been officially postponed. pic.twitter.com/PZnzVOmW8T — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) July 20, 2020

READ | ICC Meet: BCCI Hoping For Formal Postponement Of T20 WC On Monday

"At today’s meeting of the IBC Board (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC), windows for the next three ICC men’s events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity over the next three years to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19," the ICC said in a statement.

"The IBC Board agreed to continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and assess all the information available in order to make a considered decision on future hosts to ensure the sport is able to stage safe and successful global events in 2021 and 2022. The IBC Board will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand in February next year. In the meantime, planning for this event continues as scheduled," it added.

READ | BCCI To Trim Domestic Cricket, Ranji Trophy & Syed Mushtaq T20 Priorities In 2020: Report