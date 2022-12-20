England won the third Test against Pakistan at Karachi on Tuesday by eight wickets after chasing down the fourth innings target of 167 runs. With the victory, England scripted a historic 3-0 Test series whitewash in Pakistan and became the first Test team to ever return with a series whitewash from Pakistan. England’s 3-0 series victory is a milestone moment in Test cricket as this was the team’s third series win in their new era under the coach-captain duo of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.

While the English team was hailed for their historic victory on social media, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam became subject to trolls and immense criticism. The Pakistan captain was particularly trolled for his unwanted record of becoming the first skipper to lose four Test matches at home in a single calendar year. Here’s a look at how Babar Azam was trolled by netizens on Twitter.

"The commitment and mindset has been top drawer"

After winning the Test series, English captain Ben Stokes reflected on his team’s achievement and said it was challenging to play on different pitches in the Test series. As reported by ESPN Cricinfo captain Stokes said, "We stuck to our gameplans and adapted really well. Particularly with the ball, whoever I threw it to they seemed to deliver. The commitment and mindset has been top-drawer. It comes down to belief, that I have and the ten other guys. That resonates around everyone, the confidence everyone has gives me so much confidence in myself too".

It is pertinent to mention that the series featured three very differently behaving tracks in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Karachi. The series kicked off at the dramatic Rawalpindi track, which received much criticism from fans for poor curation. In the Rawalpindi Test, England notched up a record first-innings total of 657 runs, before Pakistan scored 578 runs in the second innings. England declared the third innings on 264/7 and restricted the home side to 268 runs in the fourth innings to win the first Test by 74 runs in the third session of Day 5. While England was hailed for their ‘bazball’ style of play under Stokes’ leadership, Pakistan was trolled for curating dead pitches which offered minimal help to the bowlers.