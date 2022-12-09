Watch: English Skipper Ben Stokes In Shock After Getting Bowled By Debutant In 2nd Test

England were bowled out on 281 runs in the first innings of the ongoing 2nd Test match against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Pakistan took 51.4 overs on Day 1 of the Multan Test to bowl out the visitors, after debutant Abrar Ahmed with the record figures of 7/114 in 22 overs. The debutant also scalped the wicket of Ben Stokes by blowing him out clean and left the star allrounder in shock.

In a video currently going viral on social media, Stokes can be seen getting bowled in the 43rd over of the first innings. In the video, it can also be seen that Stokes was left shocked and startled by the magic delivery, as his mouth is left open after the ball dislodged his stumps. Meanwhile, Abrar bowled a tossed-up delivery that landed on the leg and spun sharply away from the batter.

The perfect length forced Stokes to go forward and defend the inside line. However, the ball ends up beating his outside edge and hitting the stump. This was the debutant’s sixth wicket in his debut match.

Watch: Ben Stokes' dismissal by debutant Abrar Ahmed

What else happened on Day 1 of the England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test at Multan?

Earlier in the innings, Ahmed bowled out Zak Crawley on the individual score of 19 runs off 37 balls, before getting out Ben Duckett through an lbw. While Duckett hit 63 runs in 49 balls, Ollie Pope scored 60 off 61 before falling to the summer. At the same time, former English skipper Joe Root also lost his wicket to the debutant, while Will Jacks became his seventh target.

England finished with a total score of 281 runs after Mark Wood played an unbeaten knock of 36 runs in 27 balls. Zahid Mahmood took three wickets and helped the home side to gain an advantage on the first day of the Test. Going ahead in the game, Pakistan found themselves at 83/2 after 22 overs.