Netizens School Ben Stokes After England All-rounder Claims 'clear Catch' Of Shubman Gill

As India and England lock horns in the third Test of the 4-match series at Ahmedabad, the hosts have dominated play on day 1 so far. India's spin duo - Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin - rattled the England batting lineup on Wednesday as they spun a web of magic to end the host's innings for just 112. After a brilliant performance with the ball, India's openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma also did a brilliant job in seeing off the new ball.

However, as the Indian openers managed to tackle England's pace trio, the visitor's were offered a chance to break the partnership but failed to grab it. In the second over of India's innings, Stuart Broad's delivery was nicked by Shubman Gill which went flying to second slip where Ben Stokes was positioned. The ace all-rounder attempted to sneak in his fingers under the ball and claimed to have caught the ball. While the on-field umpire's soft signal was out, replays on the large screen forced the third umpire to declare not out.

The decision did not go down well with the English players as Joe Root and Ben Stokes engaged in a fiery chat with the on-field umpire. The persistence of England players also enraged Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who was seen gesturing from the dressing room. Netizens were also furious at Stokes' 'clean catch' claim and shared pictures of the catch which showed clear bounce.

2 matches, 2 fifers for Axar

Spinning magic with the pink ball at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, Team India's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel wrecked complete carnage in the first innings of the third Test. Continuing from where he left at the Chepauk, Axar Patel playing his second Test for India, picked his second consecutive fifer as he skittled out England's half side. Meanwhile, veteran pacer Ravichandran Ashwin continued to jolt blows from the other end as England lost 8 wickets under just 100 runs.

Playing on his home ground, Patel swung into action early as he dismissed Jonny Bairstow early in the innings for a duck. The spinner then went on to dismiss the big fish - half-centurion Zak Crawley - who was also England's highest scorer in the first innings. Patel also trapped key all-rounder Ben Stokes, bowled Jofra Archer and dismissed Stuart Broad to pick his fifer.

