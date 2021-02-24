Sourav Ganguly Throws Weight Behind Men In Blue, Says 'India Favourites To Win' At Motera

With the India-England series currently being levelled at 1-1, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has thrown his weight behind the Men in Blue to take lead after the day-night Test at Ahmedabad. The BCCI President who missed the inauguration of the newly-built Motera stadium has said that Team India is 'favourite' to win the third Test. In the pink-ball Test which is currently underway, England has been dealt with early blows as India dismissed half of the touring side.

"Indian cricket has changed a lot and our cricketers have done so well. I am sure if we play well, we are going to win it. I generally don't predict but I feel India is favourite here," Ganguly told ANI.

Prior to the commencement of the third Test, Ganguly took to Twitter to reveal that he was missing out on the experience as President Kovind and HM Amit Shah arrived to inaugurate the stadium. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly noted that the third Test between India and England was the second pink-ball Test to be hosted in India and called it a 'dream'. He further hailed the efforts taken to create the gigantic Motera stadium.

Will miss being at the stadium today ..what an effort it must have been to create this ..pink test was our dream and it's going be the 2nd one in india.hope to see full stands like last time. Under the leadership of Honble Prime minister @narendramodi Amit Shah @AmitShah .. pic.twitter.com/za7vdYHTN0 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 24, 2021

England lose 6 wickets

Winning the toss for the third Test of the series, Joe Root chose to bat first at the newly-built Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, putting Team India to field. Playing his 100th international Test, Ishant Sharma swung into action early as he dismissed Dominic Sibley for a duck. Local boy Axar Patel didn't hold back either as he trapped Jonny Bairstow for a duck as well, bagging the second wicket for India within the first 10 overs of the lone day-night Test of the series.

Ravichandran Ashwin then got the better of Joe Root as he dismissed the English skipper with the help of Umpire's Call while Axar Patel dismissed Zak Crawley right after the opener notched up his half-century. Soon after lunch, Ashwin dismissed Ollie Pope while Axar Patel accounted for England's key batsman Ben Stokes as England's batting order continued to crumble.

If India win the ongoing series by at least a margin of 2-1, then the side would qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship. If the Virat Kohli-led side does succeed in getting the job done, then they would earn the right to face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final that will be contested from June 18-22 at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. As of now, Kohli & Co. occupy the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

