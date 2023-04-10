KKR vs GT: Rinku Singh stole the show in KKR's match against Gujarat Titans after his historic last-over finish to Yash Dayal. Rinku smashed Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in the last over and won his team a lost battle against Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The left-handed Uttar Pradesh batsman grabbed a lot of praise for his innings from the legends of cricketing freternity and also from the fans.

The chase also reminded the netizens of the India vs Pakistan 2022 T20 World Cup match in which the Indian team registered a four-wicket victory courtesy of Virat Kohli's magical unbeaten innings of 82 which included six fours and four sixes. Team India needed 48 runs off 18 balls at one point and it looked like Pakistan can register an easy victory in the match looking at their bowling attack but it was Kohli who remained till the end and made sure that his team crosses the line.

Same was the case during the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans wherein the Knight Riders at one end needed 48 off 18 balls and it didn't look like they will win the match but it was Rinku Singh who stayed till and anchored the historic win.

GT vs KKR: Rinku Singh's knock takes netizens down the memory lane

The netizens reacted on Twitter and remember Virat Kohli's 82* run knock during India vs Pakistan 2022 T20 World Cup match seeing Rinku Singh's knock vs Gujarat Titans

Only players who can chase 48 off 18,



GOATVirat kohli and Lord Rinku singh 🛐 pic.twitter.com/7myo7VwQRA — Ayush (@Virat_matters) April 9, 2023

Rinku Singh said " Virat Kohli is my Idol and i am following his path". pic.twitter.com/GEQT5L62ot — Shaurya. (@Kolly_Devotee) April 9, 2023

The Greatest Finish in T20 cricket History - 48 of 18 balls situation.



•Done by Virat Kohli.

•Done by Rinku Singh. pic.twitter.com/CuIo2hcrlx — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 9, 2023

Rinku Singh carrying the Legacy of Virat Kohli and Ab Devilliers chasing 48 of 18 🐐 pic.twitter.com/dqITNAntax — Shaurya (@Kohli_Devotee) April 9, 2023

"I admire Virat Kohli the most and when I see the scoreboard that 48 off 18 needed then I thought, I can also do. Thank you Virat Kohli bhaiya for motivating me." - Rinku Singh

(After post match presentation)#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/AMM3BipffG — Virat Kohli Worldwide (@ViratianTweets) April 9, 2023

For his knock of 48 off 21 balls Singh became the player of the match. With the win, KKR are now 2nd on the league table. They will now face the SRH on April 14.