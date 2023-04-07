'Gautam Gambhir would have been watching' RCB vs KKR match: Kaif on Virat Kohli's struggle

The Royal Challengers Bangalore faced a humiliating defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 9 of the IPL 2023 in Kolkata. The men in red and black lost the match by a margin of 81 runs while chasing a target of 205. No RCB batsman was able to score runs in the match and the whole innings finished for 123.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, however, started the RCB innings pretty well and the team was 43/0 till the fourth over. Virat also started from where he left off vs Mumbai Indians but he was not able to continue his good form and he gave away his wicket to Sunil Narine.

Virat Kohli got bowled to Narine after playing a knock of 21 runs off 18 balls and this once again exposed his woes against spinners.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will now face Lucknow Super Giants in their next encounter and former India batsman Mohammad Kaif believes LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir would have been watching Virat's struggle vs spin and will be looking forward to the match.

KKR vs RCB: 'Gautam Gambhir would have been watching' - Mohammad Kaif

"What has happened to Virat Kohli against spin? He is getting out to spin in Test matches and ODIs, and here also he got out to spin. It has become a concern and Gautam Gambhir would have been watching this match. The next match is against Lucknow", Mohammad Kaif said on Star Sports.

"It is absolutely clear that he is unable to pick the ball in the air. The attempt was to play on the leg side and there was a huge gap between the bat and pad. The ball was not even close to the bat. He closed the face of the bat. The ball was pitched outside the off stump. That's his weakness as well," Kaif added.

Kaif also explained the reason behind the RCB batsmen's failure during the match vs KKR and said present the full face of the bat against the spinners led to the downfall of the RCB batsmen.

RCB vs KKR: Kaif on Royal Challengers Bangalore performance

"Faf du Plessis also tried to play from outside the off-stump. Playing straight would have been better planning as Shardul Thakur did in this match. All the batters got bowled. The ball pitched and came in. The bowling was good but this match will hurt", Kaif said.

Kaif also said that the defeat would have been a nightmare for the franchise and it's good they lost such a match right at the start.

"It was a nightmare. RCB would say that it was good they lost such a match at the start but that does not happen. This is a massive defeat. This would have been like a dagger to the heart", Kaif concluded.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match 15 of the IPL 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on April 10, 2023.