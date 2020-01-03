Netizens Tell Shubman Gill To 'keep Head Down & Move On' After His Argument With Umpire

Shubman Gill, who is the current skipper of the India A team in the limited-overs format has found himself in hot water after his behaviour on the field during the Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and Delhi on Friday. It so happened that the youngster had got his decision overturned by the on-field umpire after a heated argument with the official which had halted the play for around 10 minutes.

Fans' reactions to the incident

It so happened that Gill, who was a bright spark in India's record fourth U-19 World Cup triumph in 2018 had refused to leave the crease after he was given out caught behind by slow-medium bowler Subodh Bhati post which he started arguing with the umpire and the batsman was reinstated after a discussion between the on-field officials. However, the altercation went in vain as Gill who was batting on 10 runs when the incident happened could add only 13 more runs and was eventually dismissed for a 41-ball 23.

Even the fans were not impressed after knowing about the emerging star's on-field behaviour. Here's what they had to say.

What the witnesses had to say about the incident

"The straight umpire (Mohammed Rafi) had adjudged Shubman caught behind and the batsman then walked up to the umpire and was seen having an argument asking him to reverse his decision. The straight umpire then consulted the square-leg umpire (Paschim Pathak) and reversed his decision," Delhi team manager Vivek Khurana told PTI.

Asked if there was any plan for a walk-out by the visiting side, Khurana absolutely denied any such move. "Our skipper (Nitish) Rana just asked the umpires as to why they overturned the initial decision. We never walked out. The match referee (Ranganathan) came in and play resumed as usual," Khurana added.

DDCA general secretary Vinod Tihara said: "The match was halted for seven to eight minutes. There was nothing untoward. Our boys felt that Gill was out and that's why they asked the umpires why the decision was reversed.

(With PTI Inputs)

