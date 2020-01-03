Pakistan's Discarded Opener Ahmed Shahzad Mocks India With Cryptic Tweet

Pakistan fans rejoiced in September 2019 when international cricket returned to the country. Sri Lanka visited for a tour which included 3 ODIs and T20Is each respectively and returned in December 2019 for playing two Test matches. The Test series was also the first to be contested in the country after a gap of 10 years. The perilous attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 prompted a hiatus of Test cricket and various ICC events in Pakistan until a few months ago.

Post the successful Sri Lankan tour, the country's top cricketers Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews endorsed the security provided by Pakistan. As the Bangladesh cricket team are scheduled to face Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is adamant about hosting the series on home soil itself. Will Bangladesh agree?

Pakistan opener Ahmed Shahzad mocks India to convince Bangladesh players

Despite PCB’s firm stand on hosting the series, Bangladesh are more convinced to play at a neutral venue. Due to security concerns, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are yet to give a go-ahead to the tour as they fear for the safety of their cricketers. Many Pakistani cricketers (former and present) have been urging Bangladesh's players to visit their country for international cricket.

Discarded Pakistan opener Ahmed Shahzad is one such person. Shahzad, who is currently in Bangladesh for the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), recently took to Twitter and talked about Pakistan's safety. He also took a dig at India indirectly when he wrote “Our tea is fantastic”. His tweet is referring to the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s statement in 2019 during his captivity in Pakistan.

Wonderful pitches...

Hospitality...

Food

& our tea is fantastic 😉 https://t.co/H5tlWrgHqK — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) January 3, 2020

Ahmed Shahzad urges Bangladesh players to travel to Pakistan

Earlier, Ahmed Shahzad also appealed to Bangladeshi cricketers for a tour while speaking with the reporters. The right-handed batsman said that Pakistan's security forces are doing whatever they can to ensure the safety of visiting players. He added that the Sri Lankan tour to Pakistan was a huge success and the Bangladesh team should also do the same. To conclude, Shahzad said that Pakistan is a “perfect place” to play cricket and Bangladesh players would enjoy their hospitality and food.

