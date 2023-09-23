'Never Change': Gautam Gambhir's Post For Naveen-Ul-Haq Attracts Severe Criticism

Apart from his achievements in international cricket, former Indian cricket team opener Gautam Gambhir is known for his furious and aggressive attitude on the field. Such an example was seen during the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, when, Gambhir exchanged few words with RCB's stand-in captain Virat Kohli. Kohli had a fearful interaction with LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq during the match.

3 things you need to know

Gautam Gambhir is the official mentor of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants

Gautam Gambhir has engaged in many fights with opposition players during his playing days

Gambhir engaged in such a fight with Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal during the 2010 Asia Cup

Gambhir gets trolled by fans over birthday wish to Naveen-ul-Haq

Gautam Gambhir is believed to have a very friendly bond with the Afghanistan pacer and his LSG teammate Naveen-ul-Haq during the IPL 2023. Gambhir went on to defend his player during the RCB vs LSG IPL match and hence exchanged some words with Virat Kohli. Recently Gautam Gambhir shared a birthday post for Naveen on his official Instagram handle. However, Gambhir's gesture was not liked by the cricket fans and they trolled him for the same. Some of the comments are mentioned below:

Naveen-ul-Haq's furious altercation with Virat Kohli

After Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in their IPL 2023 clash, RCB batter Virat Kohli and LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq were seen exchanging a few words. However, the reason behind the incident was the on-field altercation between both the players wherein they were seen mocking each other using different gestures. Seeing Virat and Kohli engaging in a fight. both the players were separated by RCB batter Glenn Maxwell.

LSG opener Kyle Mayers was also witnessed provoking Virat Kohli while he was having a word with him. However, Gautam Gambhir came in between both the players and separated them from each other. While separating Mayers and Kohli, Gambhir himself got involved in a fight with the former RCB skipper and was handed a fine after the match.