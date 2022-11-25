'Never Easy, But Always Worth It': Jasprit Bumrah Shares Major Update On Injury | WATCH

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday provided a major update on his back injury because of which he couldn't represent the country at the T20 World Cup 2022. Bumrah was ruled out of a back injury a month before the marquee ICC event was scheduled to begin in Australia. He sustained the injury ahead of the three-match T20I series against South Africa in September. Bumrah was ruled out of the world cup three days before the Indian team was to fly out for Australia.

On Friday, Bumrah took to his official Instagram handle to share an update on his injury. He shared a video of his intense training session, where he can be seen working out hard at a training facility. It appears in the video that Bumrah has recovered from his injury and is currently undergoing training to get his full strength back. "Never easy, but always worth it," the 28-year-old wrote in the caption of his post.

What happened to Bumrah?

Bumrah has a history of back issues as a result of his unorthodox front-on-slinging bowling action, which places a heavy burden on his back. Earlier, Bumrah was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 after being diagnosed with a stress reaction. He returned to the national setup after undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He was part of the Indian squad that played a three-match T20I series against Australia.

However, Bumrah sustained a back injury ahead of the ODI series against South Africa, which once again ruled him out of the national team. Due to the injury, Bumrah couldn't take part in the T20 World Cup 2022, which cost India dearly as they struggled with their pace attack in the tournament. The Men in Blue were knocked out of the competition after playing in the semifinals against England. They lost the game by 10 wickets.

Image: BCCI