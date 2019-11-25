'Shocked' New Zealand Cricket Issues Statement After Jofra Archer Alleges Racial Abuse

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was allegedly subjected to racial abuse during the recently concluded Test match against New Zealand. Archer was involved in a 59-run 9th wicket partnership with Sam Curran in a bid to avoid an innings defeat. During the course of the partnership, Archer claimed that he was racially abused by a fan.

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

New Zealand cricket issues statement after Jofra Archer alleges racist abuse

About the incident, New Zealand Cricket issued a statement in which they stated that they have a zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of racism and they will soon be apologising to Jofra Archer. The governing body also said that there will be an increase in vigilance for the remainder of the tour to avoid such unfortunate incidents.

We are shocked and disappointed to hear of the verbal abuse @JofraArcher received after the Test today. @englandcricket might be our rivals but they're also our friends and racist abuse is never okay! — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 25, 2019

Meanwhile, England lost the first of the two-match series by an innings and 65 runs. After batting first and scoring 353, England conceded a huge 262-run lead to New Zealand. The hosts later dismissed the visitors for just 197 to go 1-0 up in the series. The second and the series-deciding Test match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton between November 29 and December 3. Unlike most Test series these days, the ongoing contests between England and New Zealand are not a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

