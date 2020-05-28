New Zealand Cricket Set To Suffer Job Losses Due To The Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand Cricket is set to make a reduction in its staff as they brace themselves for an expected fall in revenue due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. During the early days of the pandemic, NZC had asked its staff to use up their annual leaves and put them onto four-day working weeks.

'The cuts are coming from NZC': David White

"It would be fair to say it's a significant reduction from that revenue, hence these significant cuts. We have our priorities for the year which we're not compromising and we're investing in those. The cuts are coming from NZC, $6 million, of which $1.5m is staff," stuff.co.nz quoted NZC chief executive David White as saying.

"What we are experiencing is what I imagine most businesses in New Zealand are experiencing at the moment. It's a really challenging situation and we've just got to work through it the best we can to ensure NZ Cricket remains strong and viable, and all our members do as well," White said.

NZC is currently looking to make NZD 6 million in savings of which NZD 1.5 million would be coming from the job cuts that are expected to hit their operations at the head office in Auckland and the base office at Lincoln near Christchurch.

All the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The ODI series between Australia-New Zealand has been postponed while the India-South Africa ODI series has been rescheduled at a later date. Even the IPL 2020 has been suspended indefinitely as of now.

The ICC T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November this year is also in serious jeopardy of getting cancelled as well, and should that happened, then it has been reported that the event will take place Down Under in 2022.

