New Zealand Vs Australia 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, Christchurch Weather Forecast

New Zealand will take on Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series on Monday, February 22 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The New Zealand vs Australia live streaming of the 1st T20I will commence at 11:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest between the Trans-Tasman rivals, here's a look at the New Zealand vs Australia live streaming info, Christchurch weather forecast, NZ vs AUS T20 pitch report, how to watch New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I live telecast in India and where to catch New Zealand vs Australia live scores.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Brad Hogg feels Bangalore have taken a 'huge risk' after buying Glenn Maxwell

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Preview

The five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Australia is extremely crucial with respect to their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup that is slated to be played in India. New Zealand have been at their best in traditional formats (Tests and ODIs) of the game but they haven't really made a mark in the T20 format. However, they are coming on the back of two comprehensive series win over West Indies (2-0) and Pakistan (2-1) which will definitely give them some confidence in the series against the Aussies. The Blackcaps are playing their full-strength squad and with the home advantage, they start as favourites to win the series.

On the other hand, Australia are not playing with their full-strength squad as they have rested the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins among others. The Aussies have included the likes of Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe and Tanveer Sangha in the squad after their impressive performances in the recently concluded edition of the Big Bash League. The youngsters will like to make full use of the opportunity provided to them and guide the visitors to a series win. Both sides are filled with talented players which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 auction: Gautam Gambhir hails Chennai for not going all-out to get Glenn Maxwell

Christchurch weather forecast

The weather during the Kings vs Gladiators match will be slightly cloudly. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Christchurch is expected to be around 20°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease faintly during the finishing stages at 17°C at around 2:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 68-80%. There will be significant cloud cover during the start of the game but it will subside as the game progresses. There's no real chance of rain which is why one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

NZ vs AUS T20 pitch report

The surface at the Hagley Oval will provide assistance to fast bowlers as the pitch has a lot of pace and bounce on offer. The average first innings score in the last five T20 games played here is 161 and a similar sort of score is expected in the first T20I. The teams chasing here in the last five matches have emerged victorious on three occasions which is why the captain winning the toss is likely to field first. Notably, this the second T20I at the venue.

ALSO READ | Clarke opines Steve Smith might cut-short his time at IPL 2021 after bagging a cheap deal

New Zealand vs Australia live streaming and live scores details

The NZ vs AUS live telecast won't be available in India just like it was during the initial part of the summer in New Zealand. However, fans can watch the live streaming of the NZ vs AUS 1st T20I on FanCode. To catch the New Zealand vs Australia live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir roasts Delhi Capitals for Steve Smith IPL 2021 bid with interesting query

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.