IPL 2021: Brad Hogg Feels Bangalore Have Taken A 'huge Risk' After Buying Glenn Maxwell

Former Australian left-arm spinner Brad Hogg feels that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have taken a huge risk by buying all-rounder Glenn Maxwell during the recently-concluded IPL 2021 mini-auctions.

Maxwell, who was released by Kings XI Punjab for an underwhelming performance last season was the first major pick by the three-time finalists who they bought for a staggering INR 14.25 crores.

'This is a huge risk': Brad Hogg

“I don’t know why RCB have gone for him because out of nine IPLs, he has only performed in two of them. This is a huge risk. You are on prayer with him,” said Hogg while speaking on his official YouTube channel.

“I am thinking they have got AB de Villiers who they used down in the lower-order last year to finish off the innings in some games. They don’t want that, they want him to bat higher up and try and use as many overs as possible,” the two-time World Cup winner added.

A forgettable IPL 2020 for Glenn Maxwell

The 2015 World Cup winner who was roped in by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping INR 10.75 Crore in the IPL 2020 Auctions failed to make an impact with his cricketing skills. More importantly, the Aussie power-hitter failed to hit even a single six in the competition. Maxwell was one of the players who was released by the 2014 IPL finalists ahead of IPL 2021 Auctions.

The Victoria cricketer did not provide much stability in the middle-order as he could only manage 108 runs in the 13 matches that he had got to feature in for Punjab in the previous edition of the marquee tournament.

While the 'Big Show' failed to make his bat do the talking, he could not make amends with the ball in hand as well. With his right-arm off-spin, the cricketer nabbed only three wickets at an expensive average of 56.33.

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction in December 2019, the 32-year-old became one of the nine new cricketers to be purchased by the franchise. As per the signing, the Glenn Maxwell IPL 2020 price was ₹10.75 crores (US$1.5 million), thus making him Punjab’s second most expensive player after captain KL Rahul (INR 11 crores).

