New Zealand Vs Pakistan 2nd T20 Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan in the second of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, December 20 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The NZ vs PAK live streaming will commence at 11:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the contest, here's a look at the pitch report, weather report, NZ vs PAK live stream information and details of NZ vs PAK live scores.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20 preview

New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan's top order failed miserably against an inexperienced New Zealand bowling attack. Barring skipper Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf, no other Pakistan player could play an innings of substance which is why they were few runs short in the first T20I. The Pakistan batsmen will look to rectify their mistakes in the second T20I and put in a better performance to draw the series level.

On the other hand, New Zealand performed brilliantly in the first T20I in all three facets of the game. They were in total control of the game from the start to the end. Debutant Jacob Duffy put in a match-winning performance for them whereas Tim Seifert scored a fifty. The hosts will look to wrap the series up by winning the fixture on Sunday.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20: Weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, the weather during the contest will be sunny and ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Hamilton is expected to be around 22°C during the commencement of the match and will decrease considerably during the end of the game to around 16°C. Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 58-84%. There won't be any significant cloud cover during the game which is why fans are in for an uninterrupted and exciting contest.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20: Pitch report

The pitch at Seddon Park will favour the batsmen immensely. The average score at this venue in the last 10 T20Is has been 177 and a similar total is expected on Sunday. In the last ten T20I matches, teams batting first have won five matches while chasing teams have emerged victorious on four occasions, one match has ended in a tie. The captain winning the toss on Sunday will look to field first, restrict the opposition to a low total and chase it down.

NZ vs PAK live stream: NZ vs PAK live in India

There is no official live telecast scheduled for the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in the country. However, fans can catch NZ vs PAK live in India on the FanCode app. The NZ vs PAK live stream will be made available on the sports aggregator platform from 11:30 AM (IST) on Sunday. For NZ vs PAK live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the respective cricket boards.

SOURCE: BLACKCAPS INSTAGRAM

