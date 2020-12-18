Newbie Jacob Duffy Causes Havoc In Pakistan's Batting, Visitors Trolled With Twitter Memes

New Zealand and Pakistan are battling it out in the first of the three-match T20I series at the Eden Park in Auckland. Both sides are without regular captains Kane Williamson and Babar Azam and are replaced by Mitchell Santner and Shadab Khan. Having won the toss, the Pakistan skipper decided to bat first.

Debutant Jacob Duffy decimates Pakistan top order with sensational bowling

The Men in Green got off to an awful start as they lost opener Abdullah Shafique just in the second over of the innings. However, Pakistan were yet to experience real agony as they lost three wickets off consecutive deliveries which left them reeling at 20/4 after 4.1 overs. Debutant Jacob Duffy was the destructor-in-chief for New Zealand, who picked up the first three wickets and sent Mohammad Rizwan (17), Abdullah Shafique (0) and Mohammad Hafeez (0) back to the pavillion.

Pakistan have lost their top four!



They are 29/4 after the Powerplay 🏏 #NZvPAK 1st T20I 👉 https://t.co/sBocSjjO8S pic.twitter.com/duPyO60HEV — ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2020

Soon, Pakistan were reduced to 39/5 after 8.5 overs. However, stand-in skipper Shadab Khan (42) and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf (31) stood tall and ensured that Pakistan reached a comeptitive total of 153/9 in their 20 overs. Duffy was the pick of the bowlers with brilliant figures of 4/33 from his four overs.

Pakistan's batting collapse didn't go down well with the Twitterati as they trolled the Men in Green for an awful batting display. Several reactions and memes poured in as fans mocked Pakistan batsmen. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Meanwhile, New Zealand lost opener Martin Guptill (6) and Devon Conway (5) early on in the innings. Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips started resurrecting the Kiwi innings and built a patient 44-run partnership to steady the ship. However, Philips was dismissed on 23 by Haris Rauf. Seifert and Mark Champman are at the crease with New Zealand needing another 44 runs off 33 balls.

New Zealand vs Pakistan live streaming details

There is no official live telecast scheduled for the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 in the country. However, fans can catch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 on the FanCode app. The New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream, match centre and highlights will be available on sports aggregator platform. For NZ vs PAK live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the respective cricket boards.

SOURCE: BLACKCAPS INSTAGRAM

