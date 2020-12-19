Jacob Duffy's 4-wicket Haul On New Zealand Debut That Stunned Pakistan: WATCH

New Zealand trounced Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland. Courtesy of their stunning victory, the Kiwis have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Debutant Jacob Duffy was the star for the hosts as he bagged sensational figures of 4/33 from his four overs to guide his side to a win.

Debutant Jacob Duffy powers New Zealand to commanding win over Pakistan

Having won the toss, Pakistan's stand-in skipper, Shadab Khan, decided to bat first. The visitors got off to an abysmal start as they lost opener Abdullah Shafique (0) in just the second over of the innings. Shafique got out to Duffy by gifting a sitter at mid-on. Pakistan were yet to experience real agony as they lost three wickets off consecutive deliveries which left them reeling at 20/4 after 4.1 overs.

Duffy decimated the Pakistan top-order by picking the wickets of Mohammad Rizwan (17) and Mohammad Hafeez (0) on the last two deliveries of his second over. While Rizwan was caught at covers after charging down the pitch trying to hit the debutant for a boundary, Hafeez was caught at mid-on while pulling a ball well wide off the stumps. Duffy finished his first spell of three overs by picking three crucial wickets and giving away just 13 runs.

The young debutant returned to bowl his final over in the 18th over and struck immediately on the first ball to send the Pakistan skipper back to the pavilion for 42 (32). Duffy bowled a slower ball which Shadab tried to slog but all he could manage was a thick edge as the ball flew over the short third-man where Ish Sodhi completed a good catch.

The last five deliveries of Duffy's spell were certainly forgettable as he gave away 20 runs including three sixes and two singles. however, he had already created a major impact with his wicket-taking ability. Jacob Duffy's debut was certainly the one to remember for the youngster as he was also named the 'Player of the Match'. The figures of Duffy's debut read 4/33.

Here are the highlights of Jacob Duffy's 4/33

Meanwhile, according to the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 schedule, the two sides will now lock horns in the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20 on Sunday, December 20 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live-action will begin at 11:30 AM (IST).

