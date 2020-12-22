New Zealand Vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

New Zealand and Pakistan will meet in the final match of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday, December 22, at McLean Park, Napier. The NZ vs PAK live streaming will commence at 11:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the contest, here's a look at the pitch report, weather report, NZ vs PAK live stream information and details of NZ vs PAK live scores.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20 preview

The Pakistan team is known to have several T20 superstars in their ranks. The side has been consistent with their performances in the shortest format in the recent past. However, in the absence of skipper Babar Azam, the visitors have looked lackluster in the first two T20Is of the series. New Zealand have already clinched the series with two comprehensive victories. The hosts will be eyeing for a clean sweep, to gather momentum for the upcoming Test matches, whereas Pakistan will play to salvage their pride.

The Pakistani batting order did not click in their previous encounter. Veteran Mohammad Hafeez steadied the ship after they lost early wickets and batted exceptionally well to bail Pakistan out of trouble. The star batsman remained unbeaten on 99, which helped the team post a decent total of 163. New Zealand managed to chase down the score comfortably with nine wickets to spare. Tim Seifert and Kane Williamson scored terrific half-centuries and orchestrated a stellar match-winning partnership of 129.

SUPER SEIFERT: Tim Seifert has scored a half century in four of his last six T20Is, including a equal PB of 84* in T20I 2; the last New Zealand player to make three consecutive 50+ scores in men’s T20Is was @Martyguptill 🏏#StatChat with @OptaJim #NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/u5lsokJsyr — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 22, 2020

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20: Weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, significant cloud coverage is expected during the match time. However, fortunately for both the participating teams and their fans, there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest. The temperature during the game is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20: Pitch report

The wicket at Napier promises to be a run-fest. The pitch will be favorable for the batsmen, and the even bounce on the surface will help them in their strokeplay. The average score batting first at McLean Park is 191. Last year in November, the England team exploited the batting-friendly conditions to their advantage and posted a humongous target of 241 against New Zealand in a T20I encounter. Considering the playing conditions, the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first.

NZ vs PAK live stream: NZ vs PAK live in India

The NZ vs PAK 2020 series will not be telecasted in the country. However, fans can catch NZ vs PAK live in India on the FanCode app. The NZ vs PAK live stream will also be made available on the sports aggregator platform from 11:30 AM (IST) on Tuesday. For NZ vs PAK live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the two cricket boards.

Image source: Blackcaps Twitter

