Shikhar Dhawan Leaves Fans In Splits By Mouthing Amitabh Bachchan Line Perfectly: WATCH

Enjoying his first bit of time off from the game in almost four months, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is living his best life before he gets to the grind. The exuberant cricketer was last seen playing in the India vs Australia 2020 T20I series that India won by a 2-1 margin. Dhawan had an average showing in his wife's home country, making 28, 52, and 1 in the T20Is and 16, 30 and 74 in the ODIs. His last performance for India in a Test match came in at The Oval, in September 2018 when he managed to make just four runs in the entire match.

Dhawan was dropped from the Indian Test squad after that and unsurprisingly, has not been named in the Indian squad for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. India's Test campaign Down Under has gotten off to a bad start, with the visitors collapsing for their lowest ever Test total of 36 runs in the second innings of the first India vs Australia 2020 Test match. Dhawan may next be seen during England's tour of India in February.

Shikhar Dhawan's hilarious video takes the internet by storm

On a break now, Dhawan has added yet another clip to his portfolio of comical videos on Instagram. The video in question shows Dhawan mimicking a famous Amitabh Bachchan dialogue from the 1981 Bollywood film, 'Kaalia' along with a friend who is dressed like a police officer. Popularly known by Indian fans as 'Gabbar', Dhawan captioned the video, "Gabbar jahan khada hota hai, line wahi se shuru hoti hai 😉👊🏼", which can be translated to "The line starts wherever Gabbar stands". The caption is a play on Bachchan's legendary line from the film, "Hum Jahan Khade Hote Hai, Line Vahi Se Shuru Hoti Hai".

Shikhar Dhawan wife and net worth

According to networthschool.com, the Shikhar Dhawan net worth figure comes out to a massive ₹96 crore. The left-handed opener was included in the Grade A category of BCCI’s contract list for 2020 and earns a salary of ₹5 crore annually from that alone. He has also had terrific numbers in the IPL and made a cool ₹5.2 crores in his stint with the Delhi IPL team this season.

Apart from the game, Dhawan, like all other high-profile sportspeople, earns massive sums for endorsements. His current associations include Jio, Nerolac Paints, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, GS Caltex, Dream 11, Fever FM, Ariel India and Vedantu Learning app among others. Dhawan also owns properties in Delhi and Mumbai that are estimated to be worth over ₹13 crores. Dhawan, his wife and his three children usually live their home in Clyde North, Australia, which has been valued at around ₹6.7 crores.

Disclaimer: The above Shikar Dhawan net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Shikhar Dhawan Instagram screenshot

