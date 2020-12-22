Rashid Latif Says India's Batting Collapse Must Have Been A Nightmare For Virat Kohli

Former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif recalled Team India's batting collapse in the recently-concluded Test match at the Adelaide Oval and said that it would have been a nightmarish experience for skipper Virat Kohli.

India who had resumed their innings on Day 3 at 9/1 were reduced to 36/9 on a wicket where Australia's new-ball bowlers could do nothing wrong. The Indian batsmen on the other hand tried their level best to take their team to a strong total but neither of them could even reach double figures as Mayank Agarwal top-scored with 9.

'Must have been a nightmare': Rashid Latif

“These things happen; there are days when the bowlers just hit the right spot 100 percent of the time and the edges go straight to fielders. I think the collapse occurred because the Indian batsmen perhaps came out with a mindset to attack the bowling and dominate. But the pitch changed its behavior and I think on the first two days, it had some spongy bounce and was a bit slow, but then, the pitch had hardened up a bit and the ball skidded beautifully for the bowlers, which is why all the edges went into the fielders", said Rashid as quoted by PTI.

“Virat Kohli played a very sensible knock in the first innings but the second time around, with wickets falling so quickly at the other end, even he was tempted to chase a wide one to get runs on the board. It must have been a nightmare for Kohli to see his team bowled out for just 36 runs,” the ex-wicket-keeper batsman added.

Virat Kohli's performances in Adelaide Test

Virat Kohli who was India's top-scorer in the first innings with 74 runs to his name could not make much of an impact in the second once the visitors had lost half their side for just 15 runs on the board. In fact, they lost four wickets when the scorecard read 15. Even though Kohli had struck a boundary, he was dismissed by Pat Cummins after he decided to chase a widish delivery that was bowled well outside the off-stump as debutant Cameron Green took a brilliant catch at point as a result of which the Indians were reduced to 19/6 and were eventually restricted to 36/9 after tail-ender Mohammed Shami was hit on his bowing wrist by an awkward delivery from Cummins. Kohli & Co. failed to defend 90 runs in the fourth innings as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

