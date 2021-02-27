New Zealand Women Vs England Women 3rd ODI Live Stream, Pitch Report, Dunedin Weather

The New Zealand Women will take on the England Women in the third ODI match of the England Women's tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the University Oval, Dunedin on February 28, 2021. Here are the New Zealand Women vs England Women live streaming details, how to watch New Zealand Women vs England Women 3rd ODI live in India, the pitch report for the contest and the Dunedin weather forecast.

New Zealand Women vs England Women 3rd ODI preview

The ongoing New Zealand vs England ODI series has already gone England's way after the visitors won the 2nd ODI on February 26. The 1st ODI of the series saw the New Zealand Women collapse at the hands of the visitors for a mere 178 runs. Hayley Jensen and Brooke Halliday's well-deserved half-centuries received no backing up from the rest of the squad as no other player managed to make more than 20 runs. England were quick to go for the kill with Tamsin Beaumont and Heather Knight putting up 71 and 67 respectively to give their side a leg up in the series.

The 2nd ODI witnessed yet another New Zealand slump as the hosts were bowled out for 192. Brooke Halliday was once again the standout batswoman for the Kiwis, making 60 from 80 balls. She was helped this time by Hannah Rowe and Jess Kerr who put up 29 and 28 runs respectively. England had no trouble chasing down the target provided to them as Tamsin Beaumont put on another spectacular 72* while Nat Scriver added 63 and Amy Jones contributed 46 to secure England the series. The home side will want to win this last ODI before going into the 3-T20I series.

New Zealand Women vs England Women live streaming details

The New Zealand Women vs England Women series will not be a televised event in India. However, fans can tune in to the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website for the New Zealand Women vs England Women live streaming. The New Zealand Women vs England Women live scores and updates will be available on the social media accounts and ECB and NZC websites.

NZ W vs ENG W pitch report and Dunedin weather forecast

The Dunedin ground has long been a favourite of batters due to its small boundaries and the lack of help on offer for spinners. Accuweather predicts heavily overcast conditions in Dunedin on Sunday, with humidity at around 77% and cloud cover of 96%. This should provide the pacers with some relief and create good wicket-taking opportunities.

