India Vs England: Rory Burns Lashes Out At English Women's Cricketer For Insulting Tweet

England suffered a humiliating ten-wicket defeat in the third Test of the four-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors were bowled out for paltry scores of 112 and 81 in the first and second innings respectively and subsequently went on to lose the game in two days.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Test wickets: Off-spinner becomes India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket

Rory Burns and Ben Duckett disappointed with Alexandra Hartley's tweet that she posted in jest after England's loss

This is England's second consecutive loss as they had lost the second Test in Chennai by a whopping 317 runs. After embarrassing back to back defeats, the mood in the English dressing room doesn't seem merry at all. England opener Rory Burns who made way for Zak Crawley for the third Test was irked with England cricketer Alexandra Hartley's tweet that she posted in jest. The southpaw hit back at Hartley for her tweet calling her attitude 'disappointing'.

Harley tweeted and expressed her happiness at England finishing the third Test against India in just two days as the women's team was set to be in action later in the day, thus asking them to watch the game. Notably, England Women were set to take on New Zealand Women in the second ODI of the three-match series.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Test wickets: Indian spinner becomes fastest Indian bowler to register 400 Test scalps

Nice of the England boys to get this test match finished just before England Women play tonight 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽



Catch them on @btsportcricket #INDvENG #bbccricket #NZvENG — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) February 25, 2021

Rory Burns replied to Hartley's tweet as he wrote, "Very disappointing attitude considering all the boys do to support the women’s game." The England opener later went on to delete the tweet. The outrage further continued when Nottingham based cricketer Ben Duckett lashed out at Hartley by calling her tweet 'average'.

Average tweet. Don’t think any of the men’s team would have been “👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼” if the women lost. https://t.co/4dgW7NMEeM — Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the India vs England 3rd Test ended in just two days. The second day of the high-voltage Test saw drama and wickets galore with as many as 17 wickets tumbling in less than 59 overs that were bowled in the day. India started their innings on Day 2 with an overnight score of 99/3. After adding just 15 runs to their tally and gaining a lead of 2 runs, India lost Ajinkya Rahane for 7. Rohit Sharma soon followed the Indian vice-captain after scoring a brilliant 66. Both wickets were claimed by Jack Leach.

ALSO READ | Axar Patel bowling: Left-arm spinner bags 5 wickets again as he and Ashwin pound England at Narendra Modi Stadium

Looking at the extensive turn on the pitch and the presence of left-handers in India's batting line-up, England captain Joe Root brought himself into the attack and spun a web around India's lower order. Joe Root's bowling got rid of Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in no time. Joe Root's bowling figures were 5/8 after bowling India out for 145.

England got off to a nightmarish start in their second innings as they lost Dom Sibley and Jonny Bairstow in the first over itself without a single run on the board off Axar Patel's bowling. Indian spinners Axar Patel and R Ashwin were relentless as they bamboozled the visitors with their excellent spin bowling. From there on, England batsmen had no answers as wickets kept tumbling and they were eventually bowled out for 81. In the process, R Ashwin also picked the 400th wicket of his Test career when he trapped Jofra Archer in front of the wicket.

With a paltry target of 49 to chase, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill wasted no time as they chased the target in just 7.2 overs. While Rohit scored an unbeaten 25, Gill remained not out on 15 to guide India to a thrilling 10-wicket win. With the comprehensive win, the hosts have taken a 2-1 lead in the India vs England Test series and have bolstered their chances of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final that is slated to be played at Lord's in June. England's loss means they have been eliminated from the race to reach the WTC final.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli takes subtle dig at Anil Kumble on changing ICC World Test Championship standings

SOURCE: ICC/ ALEXANDRA HARTLEY TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.